In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

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The Truth About Bitcoin
Sylvain Saurel
AI & Quantum Computing
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Beyond the Protocol: The Human Cost of the Bitcoin Access Stack and the Myth of Absolute Security.
Why "Not Your Keys, Not Your Coins" is No Longer Enough: Navigating the Fragile Bridge Between Trustless Blockchains and Human Vulnerability.
22 hrs ago
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Sylvain Saurel
7
2
The Return of Zero-Confirmation Bitcoin: Instant Payments Without Lightning—or PayPal in Disguise?
A new co-signed protocol promises instant on-chain commerce with a unilateral escape hatch. It may revive Bitcoin’s oldest dream—or prove that speed…
Aug 5
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Sylvain Saurel
6
2
Testing the Unbreakable: Why Bitcoin Developers Keep Breaking Testnet (And the Rise of Testnet 5).
Inside the chaotic history of fake money, weaponized consensus rules, and the relentless quest to build a sandbox that can survive human nature.
Aug 4
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Sylvain Saurel
8
4
The Story Behind the Hack: The Fall of the Bitcoin Citadel and the $88 Million Coldcard Catastrophe.
How a silent entropy bug, an open-source licensing war, and AI-driven code analysis shattered the illusion of flawless self-custody.
Aug 3
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Sylvain Saurel
8
1
The Great Capitulation: How Michael Saylor Became the Central Banker He Swore to Destroy.
By the time the Q2 2026 earnings call concluded, the ideological foundation of the world’s most aggressive corporate Bitcoin strategy lay in ruins.
Aug 2
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Sylvain Saurel
7
5
July 2026
The Bitcoin Entropy Nightmare: ColdCard Vulnerability Analysis Report.
Critical Vulnerability in ColdCard Wallets: The $38 Million Crisis.
Jul 31
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Sylvain Saurel
14
4
zkPoH: Zero-Knowledge Proof-of-Hodl — Prove You Own Bitcoin Without Revealing a Single Address.
Bitcoin solved the problem of verifying money without trusting banks. Zero-knowledge proofs may solve the next problem: verifying wealth without…
Jul 30
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Sylvain Saurel
10
4
Fedimint: Bringing Chaumian eCash and Blind Signatures to Bitcoin.
Resurrecting the Cypherpunk Dream: How Federated Custody is Solving Bitcoin's Privacy and Scaling Trilemma.
Jul 29
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Sylvain Saurel
5
3
Bitcoin's Final Scarcity: The Coming War for Blockspace.
Everyone is watching the price. The real battle is for access to Bitcoin’s settlement layer.
Jul 28
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Sylvain Saurel
6
2
The End of the Privacy Tax: Bitcoin's Next Scaling Breakthrough.
How Fabian Jahr's BIP459 sets the stage for Cross-Input Signature Aggregation, slashing transaction fees and inverting the economics of CoinJoins.
Jul 27
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Sylvain Saurel
6
3
Winter In Mid-summer: Is The Summer Bitcoin Buying Strategy Really A Winning One?
An exhaustive analysis of seasonal dynamics, the third-quarter trap, and the quest for the absolute bottom.
Jul 26
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Sylvain Saurel
6
2
The United States Of Bitcoin: How America Conquered the Decentralized Dream.
Unpacking the River Report: A Deep Dive into the 42% Hegemony, Wall Street’s Takeover, and the Greatest Threat to Bitcoin’s Core Ethos.
Jul 24
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Sylvain Saurel
11
4
© 2026 Sylvain Saurel
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