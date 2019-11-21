In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Hello everyone, my name is Sylvain Saurel. I have been writing about Bitcoin since 2016 on the website In Bitcoin We Trust. I also like writing about programming, investing, economics, money, and personal development.

I created the newsletter In Bitcoin We Trust in which I publish daily articles on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, economics, and money to show that Bitcoin is a revolution that goes far beyond financial investment.

To help the community more easily discover quality articles about Bitcoin, I created a dedicated website: Bitcoin-Weekly.

With the right inputs, you can make the best decisions for your future, thanks to Bitcoin. If you want to discover “The Truth About Bitcoin”, I wrote a book giving you all the knowledge you need to build your truth about Bitcoin.

You can find more details on “The Truth About Bitcoin” here: https://www.the-truth-about-bitcoin.com/.

I'm also a developer, and from time to time I publish tutorials showing how a Blockchain like Bitcoin works. If the subject interests you more specifically, feel free to tell me about it in the comments, and I'll provide you with more articles on the subject.

More about me

I propose three options for subscribing to this newsletter.

The free option will allow you to receive occasional articles about the Bitcoin revolution.

The premium formula will allow you to get exclusive content:

Technical analysis articles on the Bitcoin price with different possible scenarios.

Articles to better understand Bitcoin and its various issues in a world where more and more players are embracing the Bitcoin revolution.

More technical articles to better understand Bitcoin in general. This could be to understand how to take control of the private keys of your Bitcoin, how to run your node on the network, or to better master the technical analysis of the Bitcoin price. For this type of article, I will adapt to the requests made by the subscribers.

A PDF version of my book “2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin”.

The founding member formula will give you access to the premium formula and all the books I will write on Bitcoin in the future. This includes the last one: “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying”.

It is up to you to choose the formula that suits you best.

See the Plans

Still wondering what to expect with the In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter?

Here is a list of recently published articles that readers have particularly enjoyed, which will give you a better idea of what to expect from the In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter :

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