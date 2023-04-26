If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The current monetary and financial system was established temporarily and unilaterally by Richard Nixon on August 15, 1971.

As always with governments, temporary has become the norm.

By now you must have noticed that any freedom lost, even temporarily, rarely comes back.

Once they were able to gain full control of their power to create money, governments and central bankers were unwilling to let it go. Even today, you can see that the central banks are doing everything they can to promote this debt-based system that turns you into a slave.

The more the debt increases, the more the central banks strengthen their hold on the world.

The more the power of the powerful people at the head of the current system grows, the more they come to attack our fundamental rights.

The CBDCs will soon arrive with the declared objective of making your life easier in a future world where everything will be digital. The reality is quite different: these Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) will give more and more power of control, surveillance, and censorship to the powerful people at the head of the current system.

Once the CBDCs are well integrated, you will be stuck, and it will be time to eliminate cash.

The powers that be in the current system may even tell you that cash is bad for the environment. After all, it is a waste of paper, etc...

Any reason will do to justify the use of CBDCs which are an abomination to your privacy.

You will be profiled and will have to act even more often as the governments will order you to. Consumption needs to be boosted? Fine, you will be forced to spend your digital money by a specific date in areas the governments want to help.

The system will be more and more manipulated and you will be more and more reduced to puppets. You already are, but it will only get worse.

If it is not governments that will strengthen their grip, it will be tech giants. Everyone remembers Facebook's (now Meta's) plan to launch its private currency. The powerful of the current system quickly destroyed the ambitions of Mark Zuckerberg, but the idea is well anchored in the heads of the bosses of these Web giants.

Today, it's Apple that is getting closer to becoming a banking 2.0 institution. Step by step, in a methodical way.

To rebel, you don't have many options.

I'm talking about peaceful rebellion of course, because if you take violent measures, you'll end up in jail and won't be able to weigh in against the current system. So you have to be smarter than that.

That means embarking on a peaceful revolution like Bitcoin.

Gold might have fit the bill here, as it has been a great store of value for centuries, but gold suffers from several problems compared to Bitcoin.

The most obvious is the fact that gold can be confiscated. I would add to that that it is difficult to store large amounts of gold in your home safely. Also, if you have to move urgently, how will you transport your gold discreetly?

Because the whole point here is to be discreet with your wealth so that the powerful in the current system are not tempted to confiscate it.

Discretion with gold is possible, up to a point.

With Bitcoin, discretion will be as easy whether you own 0.1 BTC or 1,000 BTC. You will have access to your Bitcoin's private keys in the same way. The amount doesn't matter. The same goes for making transactions, because the transaction fees do not depend on the amount exchanged. This makes much more sense than with the current system where you pay a fee depending on the amount transferred, although technically it's exactly the same. It is a real racket here again.

The decentralization of Bitcoin scares Joe Biden and the governments all around the world. It's a given.

They cannot control or manipulate the Bitcoin system to their advantage. Within the Bitcoin system, all users have equal weight. Whether you have 140K BTC like Michael J. Saylor with MicroStrategy or “only” 0.05 BTC like someone who has made Bitcoin a plan A in an emerging country.

Bitcoin succeeds in reconciling individual interests with those of the collective.

Bitcoin is a message we are sending to the powerful people at the head of the current system: we finally have an alternative to get out of this system of generalized impoverishment.

Bitcoin will succeed in its revolution, because such a popular revolution cannot fail once it has mobilized over 220 million users.

Time is clearly on Bitcoin's side. To take full advantage of it, you'll need to understand its why, take action, and then be patient.

Patience is the key with a monetary revolution as incredible as Bitcoin.

If you can reach this level of confidence in the Bitcoin revolution, Bitcoin's short-term price fluctuations will no longer affect you, and you'll understand that the long term is the horizon you need to aim for to take full advantage of Bitcoin.

That's why we fight for the Bitcoin revolution every day.

It's up to you.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

