If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Have you ever wondered why the powerful people at the head of the current system are so relentless in their attack on the Bitcoin Mining industry when the same powerful people are always touting the merits of electric vehicles?

The Bitcoin mining industry uses sustainable energy in the range of 50% to 60% according to estimates.

Do you think the energy used by electric vehicles can say the same?

I don't think so!

Yet Elizabeth Warren wants to create an anti-crypto army to destroy this industry. The Biden administration has been waging a silent but increasingly visible war to destroy the cryptocurrency industry for several months.

The Bitcoin Mining industry has been making incredible efforts to improve itself for years by increasing the share of renewable energy used in its electricity consumption every year. For electric vehicles, no one publishes a figure, and no one points a finger at the industry.

The European Union has even voted for a ban on the sale of new thermal cars from 2035... Within twelve years, no dealer will sell any combustion engine vehicle in the European Union.

However, the market is not ready for that in terms of infrastructure (and will not be in twelve years unfortunately) and it will be an environmental disaster because electric vehicles are an economic and ecological aberration, but it doesn't matter, we have to go ahead whatever it takes to listen to them.

It would not be the first time that our politicians take catastrophic decisions by blindness. This raises an interesting problem, namely that these politicians legislate on subjects whose stakes are totally beyond them.

And in the end, who will pay the bill? The people of course!

Once you get your head around that, you'll wonder why the powers that be in the current system are trying to destroy an industry that is moving in the right direction in the fight against climate change.

The reality is that the answer is not about the environment.

The answer is all about POWER.

Governments do not want to lose their power of monetary creation. Governments do not want to lose their power to control and monitor the people.

Governments want to strengthen their power to better enslave the people. The creation of CBDCs is a step in this direction.

Those who still do not see this mass surveillance society coming will have a rude awakening!

Now is the time to fight to stop governments from moving forward with this project. Bitcoin is a way out of this trap, and that is why everything is being done to harm it.

Bitcoin cannot be destroyed. Its decentralization will protect it and you. However, this does not mean that the powerful at the head of the current system will not try to do everything to destroy it.

The powerful people at the head of the current system can slow down the adoption of Bitcoin by the general public as much as possible by attacking public exchange platforms like Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken... They have been doing this for months.

Under the guise of protecting investors, they are attacking players who only ask for one thing: to have a clear and benevolent regulation to promote innovation in America.

But instead, they're getting lawsuits. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is even considering leaving America in the future if things continue as they are.

America will lose out because Bitcoin does not need America to grow. But America will need Bitcoin in the future. That is a certainty.

In the end, it's always about POWER.

Bitcoin gives power back to the people. Bitcoin gives you power over your money, and ultimately over your life.

So for governments, it's unacceptable. It's up to you to see where your interest lies.

Is it in your interest to let governments make you believe that Bitcoin is an environmentally dangerous revolution, which is a blatant lie, or is it in your interest to go beyond what governments say and make up your mind and take power?

Bitcoiners have long since chosen to take power.

The advantage of the Bitcoin revolution is that it is a peaceful revolution. No violence, since Bitcoin has a role to play in preventing wars in the future:

It's up to you to vote for this peaceful monetary revolution by choosing to become a self-sovereign individual with Bitcoin.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter