Bitcoin is a disaster for the environment and should abandon Proof-of-Work and become a centralized system like Ethereum, which has become a censorship machine since its switch to Proof-of-Stake.

No, you're not dreaming, it was me who wrote that sentence, but rest assured, it's not my opinion, but rather the one constantly used by all those who falsely denigrate Bitcoin and struggle to understand why Proof-of-Work is essential for Bitcoin to remain the unique and superior monetary system it is.

Greenpeace has once again lashed out against Bitcoin. Greenpeace had already wasted $1 million on an anti-Bitcoin campaign last year, and the organization decided to try its luck again in 2023.

As I explain in my book “The Truth About Bitcoin,” Bitcoin will not leave the Proof-of-Work, because that is what makes Bitcoin unique and superior.

The reason Greenpeace and others constantly attack Bitcoin on this issue of environmental impact is primarily that there is a certain amount of vagueness around the Bitcoin mining industry.