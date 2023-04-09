I stumbled again on a Twitter Spaces hosted by the U.S. Army. in which Gary “Security” Gensler was speaking. It was at the end of January 2023.

In this exchange, Gary Gensler says something very true to begin with:

“If something looks too good to be true, sometimes they really are”

Like or dislike Gary Gensler (and we in the community do not like him), we can only agree with him here.

It is even a golden rule for all investors. Don't fall for scammers who make promises that are too good to be true.

It's your money at stake and you will lose a lot.

The weakness of humans is simple: greed. It is greed that can lead you into the trap of scammers. Some people are so eager to believe that it is possible to get rich without doing anything and quickly that they put themselves in conditions that turn them into perfect victims of scammers.

Make the Bitcoin motto a daily habit: “Don't Trust, Verify”.

Never blindly believe what influencers tell you.

And obviously, I include myself here. I always tell you that what I tell you is only an opinion. My opinion which is necessarily biased since I am human and we all let ourselves be trapped by our emotions at one time or another.

Take what I say as something to integrate into your thought process.

I could of course be wrong, and never hesitate to contact me to share your views different from mine, it will also help me to move forward too.

That being said, I then heard in his exchange on Twitter Spaces, another very interesting thing.

Generally speaking, Gary Gensler defines three tell-tale signs of a scam:

The cryptocurrency project cannot provide clear documentation of how it works or how it plans to achieve its goals. The project cannot demonstrate that it is compliant with regulations. The project cannot easily explain what it is.

For Gary Gensler, if any of these 3 signs alert you, then you should stay away because it looks like a scam.

I can't help but make the connection with the US dollar and fiat currencies in general.

Let's put the US dollar (or any other fiat currency) through the Gary Gensler revelator.

Question 1: Do you find the documentation of the fiat system clear? Either about how it works or how it plans to achieve its goals?

Personally, I would like to answer NO. Because the majority of the general public is not able to understand this system. Why not? To make it too complex to hide the reality from the people: it is an EVIL monetary system.

Question 2: As far as regulation is concerned, the US dollar has no problem being compliant, because, in the end, the Fed can change the rules at any time in an arbitrary way.

Central banks in general can change the rules of the game to their advantage and your detriment.

Question 3: The Fed will tell you that they don't need to explain anything to you because you have no choice anyway. The current system is imposed on you whether you think it is fair or not...

In short, if you stick to what Gary Gensler says, you will probably want to consider the US dollar or fiat currencies as SCAMS.

If you add to that the fact that central banks can print as much fiat money out of thin air as they deem necessary, I think you will come to your conclusion on the subject and it will be close to mine.

You need to preserve a way out.

For me, it's Bitcoin. And for you?

