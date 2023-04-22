If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

It all started with a conversation with a follower of the newsletter.

This follower was telling me that he had understood the reason for Bitcoin. He had been a subscriber to In Bitcoin We Trust newsletter for more than 3 years and I expected nothing less from him ;).

He was picking up on an idea I had put forward that I always answer “Bitcoin HODLer one day, Bitcoin HODLer forever” to those who asked me how long I was willing to HODL Bitcoin.

His question was simple:

I'm approaching 40. Will I live long enough to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution if I have to remain a Bitcoin HODLer forever?

This a logical question.

As I was about to answer this follower, I saw a tweet from Carl B Menger, a Bitcoiner whose content on Twitter or Stacker News is always excellent:

In his tweet, he tells you about the best way to fix the Bitcoin adoption dilemma. Or rather, how to accelerate the mass adoption of Bitcoin.

For him, rather than continuing to push the idea of Bitcoin HODLer forever, it is now better to push the Spend and Replace Bitcoin pattern.

This idea resonated particularly well with me, as I had been pushing a similar, but less impactful idea than Carl B Menger's “Spend and Replace Bitcoin,” in the following article:

In this article, I explained that the goal was not to set a fiat currency price for Bitcoin from which you would trade your Bitcoin, but rather to think about living in the Bitcoin system with a simple 5 step pattern:

Work. Earn by being paid in BTC. Save as you want, because you have the power. Enjoy your life with the freedom that Bitcoin gives you. Repeat from Step 1.

The goal to make the Bitcoin revolution a success from now on is to develop a circular economy within the Bitcoin system.

This circular economy consists of getting paid in Bitcoin and then spending your Bitcoin to enjoy your life, before continuing to work and earn Bitcoin.

The perfect application of the “Spend and Replace Bitcoin” principle.

Bitcoin is an accumulation game, but spending your Bitcoin within the Bitcoin system is a good thing. That's how you reinforce the use of Bitcoin as a means of payment or exchange. And that's the most important thing.

My response to this tweet by Carl B Meneger was the following sentence:

“Spend and Replace is the new Bitcoin HODLing.”

This article is the best response I could make to the follower who asked me about the logical continuation of the “Bitcoin HODLer one day, Bitcoin HODLer forever” that I put forth 3 years ago in an article.

Instead of talking like this, I would now talk about “Spend and Replace Bitcoin.”

Because this pattern is the logical evolution of Bitcoin HODLing forever. Anyway, this pattern always makes you a Bitcoin HODLer. The one who weakens the Bitcoin revolution is the one who will exchange Bitcoin for weak money like the US dollar.

Spending your wealth by paying in Bitcoin for things you want (and not things that the consumer society pushes you to buy) without reverting to US dollars or fiat currency is a good thing for the Bitcoin revolution and the development of the circular economy I mentioned above.

This is the key to the future of the Bitcoin revolution.

Thanks again to Carl B Menger for perfectly summarizing this with a simple-to-remember concept this idea that many of us had already highlighted in our various articles.

Stay strong, Spend, and Replace your Bitcoin (I've changed my ending sentence a bit for the occasion ;).

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter