The end of America's exorbitant privilege with the US dollar is fast approaching. I've already mentioned this, but Donald Trump has understood perfectly well that it will be necessary to sacrifice the strong dollar to place America at the top of the new world order that is emerging. Donald Trump's trade war is part of this objective and will accelerate Bitcoin's path to becoming the global reserve currency of the future.

Well aware of all this, Donald Trump is very keen to see Bitcoin gradually become the global reserve currency. Or at least, to see it move in that direction. A weaker dollar stimulates American production and thus reduces the trade deficit. Under these conditions, don't be surprised if the White House accelerates the accumulation of Bitcoin within the American Bitcoin strategic reserve in the coming months.

All of this is inevitable, and in some parts of the world, the message has been perfectly received, with the consequences that we will see in the following.