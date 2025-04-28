Since Donald Trump's Liberation Day, it's an understatement to say that stock markets don't know how to react. Trump's flip-flops are relentless, and no one understands how far Trump is prepared to go in terms of tariffs to reduce America's huge trade deficit.

The US dollar is rearing its ugly head. Perhaps it's seen as a necessary evil by the Trump clan to boost production in America and exports from Uncle Sam's country.

Thinking a little further ahead, it seems increasingly obvious that the Trump clan is ready to mourn the loss of America's monetary hegemony to solve this problem. In the rest of this article, we'll see how America's abandonment of the exorbitant privilege of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency could ultimately benefit Bitcoin.