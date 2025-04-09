The year 2024 was exceptional in the history of Bitcoin when the $100K mark was crossed for the very first time. With Donald Trump taking office in January, everyone expected the first few months of 2025 to be similar. Some even envisaged a Bitcoin above $150K by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Instead, what they got was a trade war. Donald Trump has decided to strike hard by redefining the global economic and financial order. Donald Trump's tariffs have already made America's strategic Bitcoin reserve, announced earlier, a thing of the past.

All markets are plunged into fear, and no one knows what Donald Trump's next move will be. Negotiations have begun, but so far, nothing positive seems to have come out of them, and America's protectionist policy could do even more damage in the days and weeks to come.

The price of Bitcoin is now below $80K, while gold continues to shine above $3,000 an ounce. Against this backdrop, I feel it's essential to take stock of the Bitcoin market, the stock market, and also the gold market to understand where capital is currently heading. Above all, it will give you an idea of whether or not risky assets are likely to rebound in the short term.

This brings us back to the historical precedents of 1922 and 1929, which, a few years late, led to the Second World War.