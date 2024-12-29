At the end of every year, it's the same old story in the Bitcoin world: Will the price of Bitcoin go even higher next year? Has the market top already been reached?

As I do every year, I'll start by saying the same thing: nobody can predict the price of Bitcoin with any certainty. No one at all!

Once you've understood that, you'll have already taken a big step, and you'll understand why detaching yourself from the Bitcoin price in weak money is the key to taking full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution. Historically, Bitcoin has always enabled those who HODL no matter what to increase their purchasing power over time. In contrast, fiat currencies like the US dollar offer a less attractive guarantee: you're guaranteed to lose purchasing power over time.

It's not for nothing that I've been saying for years that Bitcoin is the world's best savings technology:

Those who follow a DCA strategy with Bitcoin by placing a sum of money into the Bitcoin system every month are not classic investors: they are people who are simply seeking to protect the fruits of their labor from the ravages of monetary inflation into which the current monetary and financial system is plunging us.

Having said that, you'll tell me that despite everything, you'd still like to have an idea of the potential price Bitcoin could reach in weak money in 2025. Even if you're a Bitcoin HODLer, you'd still like to know more about what might happen in the Bitcoin world in the weeks and months ahead.

So I'm going to set about offering you different scenarios for the price of Bitcoin in 2025 in the rest of this article. Beware, as always, that these are only potential scenarios. There's no guarantee they'll come true, as we're never immune to surprises. After all, who could have predicted this time last year that Donald Trump would propose nothing less than that America adopt a strategic Bitcoin reserve? Nobody and that changed the game!