Today, I'm going to talk to you once again about Michael J. Saylor. I know you're going to think I'm going round and round talking about Michael J. Saylor and MicroStrategy, but Michael J. Saylor is omnipresent in the Bitcoin world. It seems to me that hardly a day goes by without him taking part in a podcast or TV show where he's going to spread his vision of the future for Bitcoin.

When I read or hear some of the things he says about Bitcoin, I can't help but react, because I agree less and less with the man who, for me, was an excellent advocate of the Bitcoin revolution when he entered this world in August 2020.

The more time passes, the more what I wrote earlier this year is confirmed: Michael J. Saylor has gone from Bitcoin Hero to Bitcoin Villain.

Those of you who have been in the Bitcoin world for many years will tell you that this wouldn't be the first time that a personality has been praised by the community, only to disappoint. In some cases, the consequences have been even more dramatic, as they have jeopardized the Bitcoin revolution, even temporarily.

Of course, the Bitcoin revolution has always demonstrated that it is stronger than individuals, and it will continue to be so. For this, we can once again thank Satoshi Nakamoto for stepping aside and offering Bitcoin as a unique gift to all mankind.

Decentralized, permissionless, trustless, and leaderless, the Bitcoin revolution cannot be stopped.

Regarding Michael J. Saylor, I'd like to come back to what he said during an interview for the Galaxy Brains podcast on December 5, 2024, when Bitcoin had just broken the $100K barrier for the first time in its history. The podcast was published on December 11, 2024, but I only learned about it a few days ago.

Of course, I encourage you to listen to the podcast for yourself and form your own opinion. You can then read the rest of this article and compare your opinion with what I feel after listening to this podcast. I'll be quoting extensively from the podcast, to reveal that in my humble opinion, Michael J. Saylor doesn't understand Bitcoin and wants to go down the wrong path.

This will make sense with what I wrote recently in the article entitled: “Does Michael J. Saylor's All-In Strategy With Bitcoin Threaten the Future of the Bitcoin Revolution?”