A former fierce opponent of Bitcoin, Michael J. Saylor created a huge surprise in August 2020 by endorsing Bitcoin with his company MicroStrategy.

As the months passed, Michael J. Saylor became a Bitcoin Hero praised by the entire Bitcoin community.

Month after month, Michael J. Saylor's absolute conviction in the success of the Bitcoin revolution commanded respect. Whatever happens, Michael J. Saylor continues to accumulate BTC with MicroStrategy:

At the time of writing, MicroStrategy holds over 252K BTC, a total that will continue to grow in the weeks and months to come. Michael J. Saylor will undoubtedly continue his full Bitcoin strategy, benefiting his company MicroStrategy's share price tremendously.