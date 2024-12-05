It's done!

The price of Bitcoin in US dollars has just reached 6 figures for the first time in its history, on December 4, 2024.

The symbolic barrier has been broken!

Everyone was expecting it, but the market had yet to decide when it would happen. Just under 16 years after the launch of the Bitcoin system, something many thought impossible has just been accomplished.

It's a historic moment for Bitcoin, but one that represents ever more challenges for us not to lose sight of the true meaning of the Bitcoin revolution.

Compared with previous bull runs, everything is different this time.

I know that the phrase “This time is different” is often misused, but it seems to me that this is the case for once.

You have financial giants accumulating a little more BTC every day on behalf of their clients via Bitcoin Spot ETFs. BlackRock, for example, holds almost 500K BTC (488,667)!

Altogether, these financial giants already hold 1.07 million BTC. That's a huge number, given that they only entered the market at the beginning of 2024. Some will welcome the arrival of speculators in the world of Bitcoin and the excessive financialization that is taking place. Others, like me, will be concerned to see these financial giants resume their role as intermediaries between Bitcoin and the people.

Yet Bitcoin was conceived by Satoshi Nakamoto to free us from these middlemen!

Michael J. Saylor has taken advantage of every Monday since the beginning of November 2024 to accumulate more BTC with a bold strategy that is not without risk. He now holds over 402K with MicroStrategy.

This would be a blessing if he had a real project for this Bitcoin, but it seems that his only ambition is to make his company a member of the club of companies valued at over $1T on the stock exchange. He continues to repeat that Bitcoin as an MoE is a distraction.

Yet it's the very essence of Bitcoin!

Beyond this devouring institutional appetite for Bitcoin, we can't help but cite Donald Trump as one of the main reasons for Bitcoin's soaring beyond $100K before the end of 2024.

The man who confuses crypto and Bitcoin made numerous promises to the Bitcoin committee during his presidential campaign. So far, he seems on track to keep them, and investors are pleased. After four years of the Biden administration, the sun is once again shining on the horizon for the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

The fact that Donald Trump wants to keep the Bitcoin already held by America, but also create a strategic Bitcoin reserve that would potentially be increased by 1 million BTC during his term in office is extremely Bullish for the Bitcoin price in weak money.

This should launch a race between Nations to own the maximum number of BTC.

My question is: how will this then benefit the people?

Russia and China will want to own Bitcoin, but given the authoritarian nature of the regimes in these countries, I doubt it will be for the benefit of the people...

With an increase of nearly +130% since the beginning of 2024, Bitcoin is showing that it is more than just a technological experiment. As Michael J. Saylor reiterates, Bitcoin now forms an asset class in its own right, along with all the other crypto-currencies it has spawned.

Michael J. Saylor is trying to convince Microsoft to adopt a Bitcoin Strategy:

The question is, who will be the first tech giant to take the plunge? Will it be Microsoft? Apple? Amazon? Google?

This new digital gold is now attracting both modest retail investors, as a hedge against fiat currency inflation, and very wealthy institutional investors, who want this new reserve asset in their portfolio or treasury.

Jerome Powell noted that, as it stands, Bitcoin is not a competitor to the US dollar, but rather to gold:

I think this is a shame because Bitcoin was designed to offer everyone an alternative system to the fiat system, which is flawed and not fixable. To see Bitcoin reduced to a simple SoV integrated into the current system is rather disappointing. Let's hope this is just a transitional phase...

With its first 6-digit quotation in US dollars, Bitcoin is reinforcing its central role in the global digital economy. But the question remains: how far will Bitcoin's weak money price go during the current Bull Run?

Some see 4 catalysts that will take the Bitcoin price beyond $200K by the end of 2025:

Others are even getting more excited, making 7-figure predictions.

My advice is simple: be wary of everything more than ever now that the price of Bitcoin has surpassed $100K. You'll see more and more influencers trying to take advantage of the euphoria that's about to sweep through the market to ensnare novice investors or those too greedy to see the trap they're being lured into.

But since you've been reading this newsletter regularly, I'm sure you'll be able to see the bigger picture and continue to support the Bitcoin revolution as it should, to avoid all the pitfalls that lie ahead in the months and years to come.

With the price of Bitcoin over $100K, we're entering a new era. But more than ever, I encourage you to remember the only guarantee Bitcoin can give us: 1 BTC today will always be equal to 1 BTC in 21 million in 10, 20, or 50 years.

This will help you keep a cool head and adopt the best possible strategy for the future.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.