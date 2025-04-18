While Donald Trump's tariff war continues in full swing, with Trump now threatening to fire Jerome Powell for putting up too much resistance for his liking, an even bigger event took place this week with the release of Bitcoin Core v29.0. The developers working hard to ensure that Satoshi Nakamoto's legacy lives on released v29.0 of Bitcoin Core on April 15, 2025.

Rather than getting bogged down in all the noise, which I'm sometimes obliged to do to keep up with the geopolitical news that has a major impact on the Bitcoin revolution, I'd like to give you an overview of what this version 29.0 brings. But first of all, don't hesitate to have a look for yourself at the release notes for this new iteration of Bitcoin Core:

Bitcoin Core 29.0

As always, the new features in Bitcoin Core are aimed at the same objective: to reinforce the decentralization and efficiency of the Bitcoin network. These are two fundamental pillars of the Bitcoin revolution, and it's essential to keep them in mind when developing Bitcoin Core.

Let's take a look at what this new version of Bitcoin Core has to offer.