Since Google introduced Willow, its 105-qubit quantum processor, at the end of 2024, it would be an understatement to say that the quantum threat has returned to the forefront of the Bitcoin world. For many, the danger is already upon us. For others, it is nothing more than FUD, as the price of Bitcoin continues to rise to levels that many thought impossible just a few years ago.

Incidentally, let's not forget that another danger lurks for Bitcoin, one that is hardly ever mentioned:

Returning to the quantum threat facing Bitcoin, but also all current information systems in the traditional financial world, for example, the truth lies somewhere between black and white, i.e., toward gray. As always, it is in the nuances that we will be able to disentangle the true from the false.

Let's take stock of this looming quantum threat, but above all, how the Bitcoin community is already well equipped to deal with it. It will be interesting to discover the consequences that protection against the quantum threat will have on the Bitcoin network itself.