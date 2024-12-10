It all started with a tweet that had a snowball effect:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai introduces Willow, Google's latest quantum processor, marking a breakthrough in the field for Google. Sundar Pichai explains that “in benchmark tests, Willow solved a standard computation in <5 mins that would take a leading supercomputer over 10^25 years, far beyond the age of the universe(!)”.

That's all it took for some people to start publishing fake news again, claiming that Bitcoin was in danger. In the wake of this, pseudo-Bitcoiners came out with arguments to say that Bitcoin was safe, adopting an anti-quantum computing attitude that isn't good either.

As always in life, the truth lies somewhere between black and white. The truth lies in the many shades of grey that exist.

I'll try to review the subject with you.

The first interesting thing to do is to see the evolution of the quantum processors built by Google since Foxtail in 2016:

You can see that Google has gone from a 22-qubit processor in 2016 to a 105-qubit processor in 2024 with Willow, its latest quantum processor. Technological progress is real, with Google breaking the 100-qubit barrier for a processor for the first time. Funnily enough, this comes just a few days after Bitcoin also broke a barrier linked to the number 100...

If the computational possibilities are immense with such a quantum processor, we need to set the record straight.

Unfortunately, things are far from clear if you look at the figures circulating on X in particular. To successfully crack the Bitcoin system, you'll need a quantum processor with at least 200 million qubits, according to some. Some estimates go even further, saying that you'd need 400 million qubits to successfully carry out such an operation on the Bitcoin system.

105 qubits Vs. 200 to 400 million qubits.

As you can see, quantum computing is a long way off. For the time being!

Nevertheless, these figures of 200 to 400 million qubits are wrong. The truth is different, which is why the risk is very real for Bitcoin.

Serious studies converge to say that with “only” 2,500 logical qubits, there would be the capacity to break the SHA-256 algorithm. All of a sudden, the risk seems very real. If the risk is very real over the next 5 to 10 years, it's because advances in qubits on quantum processors seem to be exponential every year.

The table below summarizes the situation between the number of logical qubits required to successfully attack SHA-256 or ECDSA (256-bit), which are used in the Bitcoin system:

Each encryption algorithm would be used with a specific algorithm (Shor's Algorithm or Grover's Algorithm). In the notes section, you'll also find an observation on the consequences of such a successful attack.

The risk could be in 5 to 10 years, or perhaps further away, say 20 years, but if there is a risk, we need to act rather than wait by refuting the chances of quantum computing being a major technological disruption in the future.

Just 2 years ago, nobody imagined that generative AI would take off like this. Today, generative AI can be used to produce code and improve a number of areas. The world is moving exponentially. It's important to anticipate these technological evolutions, rather than lacking the humility to put forward false figures.

Once the community understands that the risk is real for Bitcoin, but also for banking systems and many other areas, it will be time to prepare as quickly as possible. Banking systems will, for once, benefit from their centralization, as it will be easier to upgrade to QC-proof algorithms. In effect, the arbitrary decision will be taken by a powerful few, and everyone else will have to apply it. With Bitcoin, decentralization means more upstream anticipation and consultation.

In the most optimistic scenario, once everyone has agreed on a QC-proof cryptography upgrade for the Bitcoin system, it will take at least 1 year for everyone to get up to speed and apply it. To reduce this time, we need to act. To act, we need to recognize the very real existence of risk.

But risk always means opportunity. For the Bitcoin system to continue to be the most secure decentralized system in the world, the Bitcoin community needs to be at the forefront of quantum computing right now.

Don't make the same mistake as those who underestimated the disrupting power of the Bitcoin revolution nearly 16 years ago. With quantum computing, something massive is afoot and this revolution will have to be embraced if Bitcoin is to remain at the cutting edge. If this is done, then risk will turn into opportunity, and the Bitcoin system will remain at the cutting edge.

In conclusion, remember that the risk is very real in the not-too-distant future (5 to 20 years), but that the community has all the cards in its hands to prepare for it and turn this challenge into an opportunity for the Bitcoin system.

