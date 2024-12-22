“Bitcoin as MoE is a distraction.”

Since you're loyal readers of my newsletter, you know that I cringe every time I hear this. You know that this sentence is not mine. You've probably recognized a phrase regularly reiterated by Michael J. Saylor, who passes for the supreme guide of the Bitcoin Maximalists.

Unfortunately, the fact that he has accumulated 439K BTC with MicroStrategy isn't enough to give him any kind of title. Especially when you understand that he's primarily looking to maximize the weak money valuation of his MicroStrategy company.

For Michael J. Saylor, Bitcoin is first and foremost a tool to help him achieve his financial goals. From the moment he denies that Bitcoin was designed to offer an alternative to the dollar system, and claims that the first nation to print fiat money to buy as many Bitcoins as possible will win, we can only consider him to be a Bitcoin Villain.

Busier constantly talking about financial profits than talking about improving the Bitcoin system, Michael J. Saylor even forgets to mention that there is currently a major flaw for Bitcoin in the use case he defends: that of digital gold.

I'm going to reveal this flaw and explain why it's problematic for Bitcoin's future. I'll also explain the potential solution that already exists and that should become widespread.