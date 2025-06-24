It is clear to everyone that the approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs at the beginning of 2024 marked a radical change in the world of Bitcoin. For better or for worse, I will leave you to form your own opinion on the subject. What is certain, however, is that it is difficult to ignore the ongoing transformation that has been affecting the world of Bitcoin for several months.

We are facing an obvious institutional wave, the long-term consequences of which remain difficult to estimate at this stage. One question this raises is whether the use of the network will be limited to large institutional players, while retail investors will go through centralized structures.

Let's try to get a clearer picture with some figures.

