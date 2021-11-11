6 Essential Lessons From “The Tortoise and the Hare” To Master the Bitcoin Game

I imagine that you have already read at least once in your life the fable of “The Tortoise and the Hare”. If not, you probably missed your childhood. Joking aside, this fable is over 2,500 years old and gives us food for thought on all levels.

If you’re in the world of Bitcoin, you can learn several essential lessons to master the Bitcoin game.

I talk about the game here, because, in reality, it all boils down to a game of accumulation with Bitcoin for years to come. The big question you have to ask yourself is whether you will be able to be among those who will win at this game. A great advantage of Bitcoin is that it allows many people to win.

Under these conditions, it is logical that Bitcoiners never hesitate to share their visions of Bitcoin to help more and more people take advantage of its revolution.

If you remember the fable, the hare boasts of his ability to beat the tortoise without any difficulty in a race. The hare is far too confident facing the slow-moving animal. The tortoise does not pay attention to these provocations of the hare. It has a plan and will stick to this plan. The tortoise will advance slowly but surely. The hare will run at full speed before resting on its advantage due to overconfidence.

Because of his overconfidence, the hare will end up losing to the tortoise. The most discreet and boastful animal is therefore the one that wins in the end. This fable is sobering. In what follows, I propose to go back over 6 essential lessons that you must apply to your journey with Bitcoin.

Don’t be overconfident like the hare

The hare has an intrinsic advantage over the tortoise when it comes to racing. The hare runs faster, while everyone knows that the tortoise is one of the slowest animals in the world.