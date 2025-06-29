It will not have escaped your attention that an increasing number of companies are accumulating Bitcoin, following the example set by Michael J. Saylor. Nations are now even starting to want to make Bitcoin a strategic reserve asset. Trump's America wants to be at the forefront in this area, but others will certainly follow suit. There is now talk of India's interest in Bitcoin. A spokesperson for the ruling party wants to launch a pilot project to create a national BTC reserve, similar to that in the United States.

Despite all these bullish announcements for Bitcoin, which have been repeated for weeks, the price of Bitcoin in weak money remains uncertain, stuck in a range between $100K and $110K. Despite the lull in the Middle East, Bitcoin is not accelerating. But even if BTC is hesitating, one technical indicator gives us reason to remain very optimistic.

I invite you to take stock of the situation in this edition of the newsletter.