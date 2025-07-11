In my Bitcoin Price Update on July 10, 2025, I told you that the new ATH at $112K was just the beginning for Bitcoin. A few hours later, the price of Bitcoin is now above $118K, and the trend is heading for even higher peaks in the future.

Faced with this surge in the price of Bitcoin in weak money, many are once again taking an interest in Bitcoin and asking me classic questions such as:

“Is it too late to buy Bitcoin?”

My immediate response would be to say:

“It's never too late to buy Bitcoin if you understand why Bitcoin exists.”

Of course, the majority of participants in this market do not fully understand the purpose of Bitcoin and view it primarily as a financial tool with high potential returns. This is a shame because to unlock Bitcoin's potential, you have to go beyond the excessive financialization that BlackRock and Michael J. Saylor want to take Bitcoin towards:

Rather than providing a simplistic answer by presenting my point of view as a Bitcoiner, I will elaborate. I will answer several key questions such as:

What explains this rise in the price of Bitcoin in USD?

Should you buy Bitcoin after such a rise?

What should you do based on your profile?

As for the question of what lies ahead for Bitcoin in the coming weeks and months, I have already provided some insights in several articles over the past few days: