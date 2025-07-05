A few days ago, I explained that a new ATH for Bitcoin was on the horizon in the coming weeks. Donald Trump's highly anticipated “Big Beautiful Bill,” which was just approved on American Independence Day, should amplify the phenomenon for Bitcoin.

Initial projections of around $125K by the end of the summer are likely to be amplified, with Bitcoin potentially testing the $150K mark, or even going higher by the end of the year. It must be said that Bitcoin has often seen double-digit rallies in the weeks following the signing of major spending plans such as Donald Trump's “Big Beautiful Bill.”

In the following, I will analyze the situation by revealing the three major factors that will likely push the price of Bitcoin well above $150K by the end of the year.

