A Mysterious Whale Moves 80,000 BTC That Are Over 14 Years Old: Analysis of the Case and Implications for Bitcoin.
Focus on a case that continues to generate discussion!
Last week, the Bitcoin world was abuzz after a Bitcoin whale moved $8.6 billion worth of Bitcoin. The reason this move caused such a stir was primarily because these funds had been inactive for 14 years!
Bitcoins whose private keys are held in such old wallets don't move every day and are closely scrutinized by the entire community. This has given rise to all kinds of speculation about the reasons for this transfer and, above all, who might be behind it.
A hack? A simple wallet update? A cypherpunk who was there at the beginning of Bitcoin and has just regained access to their Bitcoins?
In this article, I will take stock of the situation and discuss the consequences for Bitcoin in terms of protocol, legal issues, and the market.
