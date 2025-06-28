You all know Tether as the king of Stablecoins. However, Tether CEO Paola Ardoino's ambitions go much further. Tether's spectacular financial success allows it to pursue ambitions in many areas. Among these areas is Bitcoin mining. Tether is now aiming for nothing less than first place in the Bitcoin mining race by the end of 2025!

You will see that this ambition is not primarily motivated by financial gain, but rather by a completely different interest on Tether's part. You will also discover that Tether's ambitions are limitless in many areas, thanks to its impressive financial health.