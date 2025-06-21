Bitcoin meets the diverse needs of each of its users. When you look around the world for examples of people using Bitcoin daily, you quickly realize this essential fact. Bitcoin is a multifaceted revolution. That's why Bitcoin can be as useful to people in the Global South as it is to those in the Western world. Everyone uses Bitcoin to meet their own needs.

Today, I invite you to meet Joni, a freelance writer living in Toronto. Joni has chosen to be paid in Bitcoin for her work.

Rather than accumulating Bitcoin to meet Michael J. Saylor's requirements of making it a simple store of value, Joni decided to take a more positive approach to the Bitcoin revolution: she spends her Bitcoin to develop a circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system.

The ease of use of the Bitcoin she earns is a key reason for this:

“It's so easy to turn my Bitcoin into something I can use in local stores.”

She uses Bitcoin to buy food, clothes, gifts, and much more.

Bitcoin is the best solution for Joni to get paid, as she works from home as a technical writer. She creates content every day for clients working all over the world.

“Some days I’m working with a team in Europe. The next day, it’s someone in Asia.”

What could be better than Bitcoin, the ultimate universal currency, as a means of payment?

Joni's clients can pay her easily, quickly, and cheaply via the Bitcoin system:

“It just makes things easier. No currency conversion. No delays. Just instant payments.”

Payments are made from wallet to wallet in P2P mode. The very essence of Bitcoin!

Once Joni receives her payments in Bitcoin, she uses her Bitcoin in different ways. The most natural way is to pay for goods or services from merchants who directly support Bitcoin as a means of payment. Of course, not everything is perfect in this area yet, which means that from time to time, she has to convert her Bitcoin into gift cards for local shops using services like Bitrefill.

The Bitrefill platform is a good way to fill the gap left by the lack of merchants currently accepting Bitcoin as a payment method:

“Whether I need to buy groceries, get a new outfit, or book a holiday, there’s a gift card for it. There are hundreds of options, and it all works seamlessly.”

Joni also uses Bitcoin to buy gifts for her friends and family. She also uses it to pay for her vacations:

“I’ve bought gifts for friends and family. It’s super convenient for special occasions.”

Joni also appreciates the fact that Bitcoin simplifies the management of her income as a technical writer:

“I don’t have to juggle banks or accounts. Everything’s in my wallet, ready to go and easy to track.”

All at a lower cost. Once again, the advantage of Bitcoin lies in its ease of use and the fact that it makes life easier for its users.

Joni sees even more promise in Bitcoin for the future. What was initially a simple discovery is now becoming a real way of life where she has total control:

“Bitcoin helps me work globally and live locally. It’s fast, flexible, and fits my life.”

Ultimately, Joni hopes to take her use of Bitcoin even further by gradually phasing out third-party services such as Bitrefill so that she can use Bitcoin exclusively in P2P mode. This is the very essence of the Bitcoin revolution.

