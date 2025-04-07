What is your strategy with Bitcoin?

“Just HODL Bitcoin”

Some people propagate this message when discussing what strategy to follow with Bitcoin.

Some even tell you that you just need to accumulate X Bitcoin long enough to be able to retire in N years. Here, it's up to you to replace the X and N according to your expectations of the future price of Bitcoin in weak money.

For me, there's a complete misunderstanding of what Bitcoin is and the objectives of its revolution, as I explained two years ago:

Preserving your wealth is essential, of course. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean you should see Bitcoin as the best way to fall into idleness.

That's fiat reasoning. It's a reasoning linked to the old system that Bitcoin seeks to replace. Or at least for which Bitcoin seeks to offer a superior alternative accessible to everyone!

Bitcoin adapts to the specific needs of each of its users.

This is Bitcoin's great strength and what enables it to be a store of value, a medium of exchange, a means of payment, and, in the future, a unit of account.

Contrary to what Michael J. Saylor constantly repeats, Bitcoin is not just a store of value, but Bitcoin is Money. Jerome Powell, head of the Fed, doesn't want to admit it and also explains that Bitcoin is not a competitor to the dollar but only a competitor to gold. Here, again, it would be convenient for the Fed to impose this idea on the general public. Yet Bitcoin has the potential to be a competitor to the dollar, too.

For this to happen, people need to fully embrace their revolution and think beyond the fiat system. Bitcoin should be seen as a chance for all of us to have an alternative system superior to the dollar system. A system that we must develop at our level, following the “Spend and Replace your Bitcoin” pattern.

In the Western world, this assertion is still open to debate among those who still haven't dared to look beyond their everyday comforts to understand that in the Global South, Bitcoin as Money is not just a theory but an everyday reality.

People living in the Global South are already using Bitcoin to escape capital controls. Bitcoin also enables them to send remittances without banks taking a cut. Bitcoin is an everyday Plan A for people who use it in their daily lives to make purchases. These people don't expect an exit price in weak money because they see Bitcoin as their exit strategy.

This is exactly how Bitcoin should be seen.

While the Western world is having great debates about the narratives surrounding the Bitcoin revolution, the Global South is not asking questions and is seizing the Bitcoin opportunity.

Some people think that Bitcoin is only for the long term. This is true, but only in part, because Bitcoin is also essential right now. If you doubt this, ask people who have seen the fruits of their labor frozen overnight for arbitrary reasons what they think. These people will tell you that for them, Bitcoin is much more than a store of value; it's money they can use daily to regain power over the fruits of their labor.

The people of the Global South don't just hold Bitcoin with an eye to the future; they also use Bitcoin daily, reinforcing a circulatory economy centred on the Bitcoin system.

For the first time in history, humanity has access to a monetary asset that is also a payment network. It would be a shame not to take full advantage!