Bitcoin is P2P hard money. Bitcoin's decentralization makes it accessible to anyone, anywhere in the world. Anyone can access the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution, with no strings attached. You can conduct Bitcoin transactions with anyone worldwide without needing permission from a third party. This makes Bitcoin ideal for a whole host of previously complex uses.

Take the example of Kenji, a rare coins collector from Tokyo, Japan.

His vision of Bitcoin is clear:

“Bitcoin makes it easy for me to buy anything from anyone, anywhere in the world.”

Kenji has always been passionate about the rare coins of the world and is a collector of them. He has over 100 unique pieces in his collection and is constantly on the lookout for new rare coins to add to it.

When you're a coin collector, you need to make transactions with people all over the world. That's where Bitcoin comes in to help Kenji with his passion. Bitcoin makes it seamless for him to buy, sell, and trade internationally.

Traditional payment methods within the fiat system suffer from many limitations: slow transfers, high fees, and currency exchange headaches.

Bitcoin solves all these problems, according to Kenji:

“With Bitcoin, I can make instant payments without the hassle of banks.”

In his quest for rare coins, Kenji often buys from collectors in Europe, the USA, and the rest of Asia. Most of these transactions would be impossible with the traditional banking system or would incur prohibitive fees. Bitcoin removes these barriers!

Some sellers don't accept payment cards, but are delighted to receive Bitcoin:

“Some sellers don’t even accept card payments—but they accept Bitcoin.”

Bitcoin has also enabled Kenji to connect with a worldwide community of collectors who share his passion:

“I’ve met amazing people from all over the world who share my passion. We trade, buy, and sell with Bitcoin—it brings us closer.”

For payment, Kenji particularly appreciates the fact that all he needs is a smartphone on which he has downloaded a Bitcoin software wallet. Kenji is delighted with how easy it is to make a transaction on the Bitcoin system:

“I just enter the amount, send it, and it’s done. No delays, no hidden fees.”

With Bitcoin, there are no nasty surprises: everything is known in advance. The Bitcoin system gives him the security and flexibility to indulge his passion for collecting without being hindered by an overly archaic fiat system.

When it comes to accumulating Bitcoin for future purchases of rare coins, Kenji either uses centralized exchanges or purchases Bitcoin vouchers from Azteco. Like many others, he appreciates this way of working:

“I can buy a voucher online or at a local store and redeem it instantly. No need to stress.”

This type of voucher bridges the gap between the fiat world and the Bitcoin world for people like Kenji, who are above all looking for speed and simplicity. He can accumulate Bitcoin according to his real needs:

“I don’t have to buy large amounts at once. I can add exactly what I need, when I need it.”

Bitcoin meets the specific needs of each of its users. This is the great strength of the Bitcoin revolution. For some, Bitcoin is simply a store of value. For others, Bitcoin is an everyday MoE. For Kenji, Bitcoin is all of these things, because it represents a tool for ensuring financial freedom.

At a time when speculation and the over-financialization of Bitcoin seem to be taking precedence over the very use of Bitcoin on a daily basis for payments or P2P exchanges, Kenji's story is there to remind us of Bitcoin's roots.

Bitcoin is there to bring people together wherever they are in the world, without the need for a third party and without the need for the slightest permission to make transactions. This is where Bitcoin's strength lies, and this kind of example is always important to keep us on track.

