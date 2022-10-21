Recently, I've been careful to debunk several lies about the ecological impact of Bitcoin that Bitcoin opponents keep propagating. As I said, it is always unfortunate that the general public so often falls for these lies, and that it is so difficult to change the general public's opinion afterward.

It is, however, part of our job as Bitcoiners to set the record straight on what we consider to be the truth about Bitcoin. As always, I'm not asking you to take my word for it, but to incorporate my arguments into your thought process.

Don't Trust, Verify.

As such, I'd like to go over with you 3 legitimate criticisms about Bitcoin that you can make. This will show those who say I never criticize Bitcoin that I keep an unbiased view of things. Of course, you will also realize that the powerful in the current system would never dare to make these legitimate criticisms.

1. Bitcoin does not consume enough energy

Proof-of-Work is what makes Bitcoin superior. What is happening with Ethereum 2.0 which is turning out to be a censorship machine controlled by the US OFAC should be enough to make you understand why Bitcoin will never go Proof-of-Stake, regardless of Greenpeace.