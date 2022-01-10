Why Bitcoin Must Never Leave Proof-of-Work (PoW).

Bitcoin needs to stop the environmental disaster and move away from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). This is what I am reading more and more often. The people issuing this type of opinion are from all sides: politicians, economists, bankers, investors, ...

If they are on all sides, they all share at least one thing: they still don't understand the why of Bitcoin.

Those who do understand the why of Bitcoin know very well that the Proof-of-Work is essential to the incredible monetary revolution represented by Bitcoin. Let me remind you that Bitcoin's goal is to offer decentralized and encrypted hard money to everyone.

The Proof-of-Work guarantees that each participant in the network has the same weight as the other participants

The Proof-of-Work is precisely what allows Bitcoin to be a decentralized, but above all secure, leaderless system. The Proof-of-Stake only reproduces the flaws of the current monetary and financial system to the Blockchain. How? By giving more power to a minority of people who own more coins or tokens than the others.