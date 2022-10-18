Ethereum's move to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) in September 2022 caused a stir. For some, it was the beginning of the great flippening that should one day allow Ethereum to surpass Bitcoin's market cap. So much worse if this should make the Ethereum network centralized as is now the case with Ethereum 2.0.

Because that's where the problem lies in my eyes. Since the transition to Ethereum 2.0, too many relays between validators and block producers are following the injunctions of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Now, this body of the U.S. Treasury Department imposes censorship of certain transactions.

I will therefore try to explain how the centralization of the Ethereum network due to the PoS has turned it into a scary censorship machine.