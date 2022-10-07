Hardly a day goes by that you don't hear an opponent of Bitcoin falsely denigrate it. In today's Bear Market, this is even truer, because it is always easier to attack an opponent when he is down …

At least, that's what Bitcoin's opponents think because Bitcoin is far from being down! Bitcoin is continuing its revolution at the pace that is expected, accepting the fact that market cycles are part of the game.

Bitcoin will change the world of the future for the better, but it won't happen overnight. All Bitcoiners, including myself, tell you constantly: patience is the key with a monetary revolution like Bitcoin. It has always been that way, and it will continue to be that way in the future.

In the meantime, I'd like to take a look at some of the lies spread by opponents about the ecological impact of Bitcoin. Each time, I do my best to debunk them.