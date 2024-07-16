Long before Bitcoin Spot ETFs were approved by the SEC in early 2024, I was one of the few Bitcoiners to worry about the potential arrival of BlackRock, Fidelity, and other financial giants in the Bitcoin world.

In the second half of 2023, I wrote several articles on the subject, which I invite you to read or re-read:

Just over six months later, my fears continue to be confirmed, as BlackRock claims to hold 308,820 BTC for its clients. I say claim because BlackRock doesn't hold them since BlackRock delegates power over its clients' Bitcoin to Coinbase. More details on the subject here:

Yesterday, Larry Fink, the all-powerful CEO of BlackRock went on CNBC to once again declare his love for Bitcoin:

You'd expect Larry Fink not to be critical of Bitcoin when BlackRock has bought almost $20B worth of BTC in recent months for its clients.

Those interested in Bitcoin solely from a speculative point of view will be extremely Bullish after hearing Larry Fink say:

“I was wrong on Bitcoin”

“Bitcoin is digital gold”

“Bitcoin is a legit financial instrument”

“Bitcoin is a flight to safety”

“Bitcoin is a hedge against debasement”

That's all well and good, but in the end, it doesn't detract from my concerns about the plan being pursued by BlackRock and the financial giants with Bitcoin. In what follows, I propose to detail Larry Fink's secret plan for a total takeover of Bitcoin, and digital assets more generally.