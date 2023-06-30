If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

To begin this article, I have a simple question for you:

What is the purpose of the Bitcoin revolution?

I'll let you think a little before giving me an answer ...

A little more ...

Some will think first of all: to get rich!

This is not the goal of the Bitcoin revolution. I'm talking here about the deeper meaning of the Bitcoin revolution, not about the positive consequences of having opted for the Bitcoin system before anyone else.

So what is the deeper meaning of the Bitcoin revolution?

If you've been reading me long enough, I hope you've realized that the purpose of Bitcoin is to give you back the power over your money, and ultimately, your life.