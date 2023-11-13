If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Bitcoin Spot ETFs have never been so close.

The dozen or so Bitcoin Spot ETFs awaiting SEC approval could well be approved en masse by November 17, 2023.

Remember what Bloomberg analysts said on November 9, 2023. A window of opportunity opens in the next 8 days that could see such a mass approval happen :

Obviously, with the SEC, you have to be wary, and it could well be that the SEC is still playing for time to push back any possible approval until January 2024.

These rumors have enabled the Bitcoin market to switch completely into Bullish mode at the end of 2023, as I told you yesterday:

We'll see what happens in the days ahead.

In the meantime, like me, you can see a real change in the narrative surrounding Bitcoin on the part of the giants of world finance and all the media that are under the yoke of these giants. I've already mentioned this, but you too must have noticed how positive publications on the opportunities that Bitcoin represents for the environment are now proliferating.

This month, Fidelity has even published a research report seeking to deconstruct the myths surrounding Bitcoin. It took me back more than six years when, at the beginning of 2017, I was writing articles debunking all the clichés around Bitcoin.

Fidelity's arrival at the end of 2023 is no coincidence.

BlackRock, Fidelity, and the other financial institutions that have submitted applications for Bitcoin Spot ETFs are preparing a 4-stage plan to attract the general public into their nets.

I'm detailing this plan so that you can help the people around you who will be talking to you about Bitcoin in the coming months by telling you that BlackRock's or Fidelity's calls to invest their money in it have convinced them to take action.