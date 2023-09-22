If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Bitcoin is a disaster for the environment!

Rest assured, this is not what I think, but these are the type of extremely serious and unfounded accusations that anti-Bitcoin people have been making against Bitcoin for years.

Just a few months ago, Greenpeace launched a $1M marketing campaign to say that Bitcoin should leave Proof-of-Work (PoW) aside and switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and become a centralized censorship machine like Ethereum 2.0.

Honestly, I think that donors to Greenpeace should question how the organization wastes the funds raised...

On the same ground, it has been years since the University of Cambridge published its Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index overestimating the energy consumption of the Bitcoin system.

A more or less voluntary lie that even the University of Cambridge has just recognized by recognizing that Michel Khazzaka's paper dating from the end of 2022 was correct and that the University of Cambridge had for years overestimated the energy consumption of Bitcoin.

One of the major errors in the Cambridge University methodology: improving the energy efficiency of ASICs must be taken into account.

Michel Khazzaka's paper can be freely consulted here:

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4125499

Today, September 22, 2023, I saw an article from Forbes in my news feed with this title: “Why Bitcoin Mining Might Be Great For Sustainability”.

A few months ago, however, Forbes was among those who told us that Bitcoin was a danger to the environment.

Now, Bitcoin is seen as a blessing for the ESG framework as KPMG recently said in a report that shocked Wall Street:

Bitcoin is a unique opportunity for the promotion of renewable energies by creating new markets for these energies. Bitcoin helps stabilize power grids but also reduces methane emissions.

I've already told you about all this in the past:

So I'm not going to tell you that I'm surprised by the unique opportunity that Bitcoin represents for humanity, at all levels.

I would simply like to draw your attention in particular to the change in narrative that has been gradually taking place over the past few weeks. A 180-degree shift.

Suddenly, Bitcoin went from dangerous to good. More and more media are pushing a new narrative to the general public to accept the idea that all Bitcoiners have been pushing for years: Bitcoin is here to stay. The second idea that results from this is that rather than fighting pointlessly, it is preferable to seek to take advantage of this unique monetary revolution.

Do you know when this change in narrative gradually took hold in mainstream media?

Since BlackRock, Fidelity, and other financial giants decided to file a Bitcoin Spot ETF application with the SEC. Therefore, it has become important to start recruiting future clients of the ETFs of these financial giants.

If you own the private keys to your Bitcoin, it won't change anything for you, the fruit of your labor is already safe.

Nonetheless, this should remind you why it is so important to be wary of media that only propagate the narratives of the powerful at the helm of the current system. As I have been telling you for years, your goal should always be to try to understand things for yourself by taking information from right and left, and then cross-checking it with facts.

Never blindly believe what you read. This also applies to everything I tell you. I could be wrong of course.

Don’t Trust, Verify.

This motto of Bitcoin must accompany you daily, and that is why I also keep repeating that if you cannot change Bitcoin, Bitcoin changes you completely by opening your eyes to the flaws of the system in which we live, but also the constant manipulations we have to face.

Bitcoin is no better for the environment today than it was yesterday. It's not worse either. Bitcoin is what it is. Bitcoin is a revolution that continues to progress and improve. As I explain to you in my book “The Truth About Bitcoin”, Bitcoin is not perfect, and that’s great!

This still leaves enormous room for progress to make this unique monetary revolution a profitable success for as many people as possible.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

