It seems that Ethereum's “The Merge” event, which centralized the network more than ever, has been emulated. So now Greenpeace wants the Bitcoin network to do the same by switching to Proof-of-Stake.

In an attempt to convince Bitcoiners, Greenpeace points out the allegedly devastating impact of Proof-of-Work on the environment. Greenpeace once again confirms that they have no idea how Bitcoin works with a $1M campaign to promote the change the organization hopes to see in the Bitcoin protocol.

With this fundraising for communication, we are likely to see online ads that will propagate the lies of Bitcoin opponents: Bitcoin is an ecological disaster.

Greenpeace knows that Bitcoin is not going to disappear any time soon and points the finger at the way it is produced. The use of fossil fuels is reportedly taking a toll on fossil fuel mining communities in Kentucky. In Pennsylvania, Bitcoin would be mined exclusively with the help of coal, according to Greenpeace.

For Greenpeace, switching to Proof-of-Stake would drastically reduce its carbon footprint. If the process worked with the Ethereum network, which reduced its energy expenditure by 99.5%, it would make sense for Greenpeace to do the same for Bitcoin.

The fact that this takes away all of Bitcoin's value by centralizing the network is not something that seems to offend Greenpeace too much. Greenpeace would rather play into the hands of the powerful in the current system. Changing the Bitcoin consensus algorithm would take away everything that makes Bitcoin valuable. It is impossible to create new units of BTC out of thin air. No one can manipulate the game's rules within the Bitcoin protocol either.

And that's because of Bitcoin's decentralization. Furthermore, Greenpeace should open its eyes to the fact that the Bitcoin mining industry uses electricity that comes from 60% renewable energy sources according to the latest data from the Bitcoin Mining Council. So Bitcoin is well ahead of the curve in this area.

And this is just the beginning, as Bitcoin is promoting the development of renewable energy. In short, if Greenpeace understood how Bitcoin works and the implications of its protocol, then instead of doing a $1M anti-Proof-of-Work campaign, the organization would be doing a campaign to promote Bitcoin to the general public.

Bitcoin is a force for good in the battle we must wage against climate change.

In a time of high inflation where every dollar counts, the general public should not participate in this $1M Greenpeace fundraiser, as this money will simply be wasted. The Bitcoin protocol will not change, it has not changed since its inception. The incredible guarantees that the Bitcoin protocol gives you are precisely what changes everything about your future regarding money.

Another wasted opportunity by Greenpeace to do something useful for the environment and the world of the future!

