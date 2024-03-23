Over the past few hours, you may have read here and there that BlackRock now holds over 1% of the total Bitcoin supply.

This echoed MicroStrategy, which passed this symbolic threshold a few days ago too.

Many were saying that it would have taken MicroStrategy almost 4 years to reach this threshold, whereas BlackRock will have achieved this in just a few weeks since the start of 2024.

If you look at the figures without context, you see this:

MicroStrategy holds 214,245 BTC.

BlackRock holds 239,253 BTC.

First of all, don't get too attached to these figures, as they will continue to change over the coming weeks and months.

So you have 1.02% for MicroStrategy and 1.13% for BlackRock.

However, you must understand that BlackRock's 1% and MicroStrategy's 1% are not at all the same!

Is it?

Let me explain, and you'll understand right away.

For those of you who want to know more, I think this article I wrote back in 2022 should help you understand:

In practical terms, owning Bitcoin only makes sense if you have the private keys enabling you to use these units of BTC.

That's why Bitcoin stored on exchange platforms doesn't belong to you. You trust a third party to hold the private keys to your Bitcoin. This third party therefore has the power over your Bitcoin.

It's an IOU.

The exchange platform tells you to trust it with your Bitcoin. But as the recent past has shown us, you can't trust these exchange platforms.

You'll find yourself stuck with the same problems as in the current system, where a third party imposes its rules on you.

Not your Keys, Not your Bitcoin.

Now that this has been explained, we simply have to ask what's going on with the private keys of BlackRock's BTC and MicroStrategy's BTC.

MicroStrategy holds the private keys to its Bitcoin. MicroStrategy has power over its Bitcoin.

BlackRock trusts Coinbase to manage its Bitcoin. You might say that, given BlackRock's power, this isn't a big deal. After all, it's hard to imagine Coinbase censoring BlackRock's use of its BTC units.

Granted, but fundamentally, BlackRock is not the master of its Bitcoin!

Going even further, you need to understand that there's another distinction to be made. BlackRock did not buy its Bitcoin for its account. BlackRock buys Bitcoin for the clients of its Bitcoin Spot ETF.

BlackRock manages IOUs for clients of its Bitcoin Spot ETF.

By extension, BlackRock's Bitcoin Spot ETF clients own IOUs from IOUs, since BlackRock has Coinbase IOUs on its Bitcoin.

BlackRock therefore has IOUs on 1% of the total Bitcoin supply on behalf of its clients. No more, no less.

After reading this article, some people will tell me that I'm nitpicking. Perhaps, but they will be wrong. The goal of the Bitcoin revolution is to take power over the fruits of your labor. Not to let a third party trust another third party to manage the fruits of your labor for you.

Of course, you'll still be able to take advantage of Bitcoin's Numbers Go Up, but you'll lose the main interest of the Bitcoin revolution: the possibility of taking power!

The choice is yours.

