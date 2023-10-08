If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Just over two years ago, close to the peak of the previous Bitcoin Bull Market, El Salvador entered the Bitcoin adventure with the launch of its Bitcoin Standard.

Aware that El Salvador could do nothing but continue to live on its knees within the current system, which benefited only a powerful minority, President Nayib Bukele took an ultra-courageous decision.

Despite threats from the great powers of the West, as well as from institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF, President Bukele stood firm, and time continues to prove that this bold choice was the right one.

Yet El Salvador is only at the beginning of its Bitcoin adventure. The best is yet to come, and El Salvador has the intelligence to invest massively in the education of the younger generation to change its future.

It's through education that you can change the future of your country.