If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The monetary and financial system is flawed and not fixable.

This is not the first time I've explained this to you. You've understood it too.

Once you've understood that, you'll ask yourself the question: why do so few people open their eyes to the flaws in the current system?

And that's where a lot of Bitcoiners get confused and struggle to find the right answer. The answer is obvious to me: the current education system is complicit with the current monetary and financial system.

Everything is done to prevent you from opening your eyes to the flaws in the current system. Henry Ford pinpointed this problem well over a century ago:

“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”

The revolution of which Henry Ford spoke is embodied by Bitcoin, an energy-based currency that Ford himself imagined in his day:

For the Bitcoin revolution to succeed, we need to attack the problem of the education system at the root. It's essential to teach people what money is, and better still, how an honest monetary system like Bitcoin works.

What other country could do this in 2023 than El Salvador?

El Salvador has been implementing its standard Bitcoin since September 2021. Despite threats from the IMF and the World Bank, as well as pressure from Western countries, President Bukele held firm and the apocalypse promised to El Salvador did not happen.

El Salvador is doing even better, and the future looks even brighter.

So that the whole country can make the most of the Bitcoin revolution, it has been decided to teach what Bitcoin is and how to use it to 12-year-old students from all over the country.

This information was revealed in recent days by Cointelegraph and is excellent news.

The person in charge of this project is none other than Roman Martinez, the Bitcoin Beach community leader in El Salvador. Roman Martinez believes that teaching young people about Bitcoin, but also about money, or more generally about economics, is something essential to give them every chance of having a better life in the future.

Here's what Roman Martinez has to say about this unique educational program:

“Every Friday we visit schools for Bitcoin education where we talk about money and dreams, we teach them to set up a Bitcoin wallet, we help them receive their first satoshi and make transactions.”

Initially, many of these young students felt that Bitcoin was complicated. But little by little, they have embraced this technology, which puts the fruits of their labor at their fingertips without any risk of censorship.

Roman Martinez also explains that, beyond Bitcoin, the focus is on money and how the banking system works, to fill the gaps in the current educational system:

“No one teaches you about money. We do transactions every day, we work for money, and we save money, but no one teaches us about it. If you want to make a change, people and families need to learn about money.”

For Roman Martinez, offering these young people all this Bitcoin-related knowledge will give them a unique advantage in their future lives:

“If they know English, have computer skills, know about Bitcoin, and know about marketing, they can work remotely for anyone around the world. This is a big door that is open now for everyone.”

Other initiatives of this type are already being developed in El Salvador, which will therefore serve as a laboratory for the world of tomorrow when it comes to the mass adoption of Bitcoin.

Over 70% of Salvadorans are currently unbanked. Under these conditions, Bitcoin offers everyone basic banking services. For President Nayib Bukele, the financial inclusion of as many people as possible in El Salvador was a key issue when he decided to move towards a Standard Bitcoin.

As always in life, it's by investing massively in education that we can change the future for millions of people around the world. This is also what prompted me to write about Bitcoin at the end of 2016. At my modest level, I'm also trying to move things forward by allowing everyone to form their own opinion on Bitcoin.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter