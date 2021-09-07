Bitcoin Can Fix Global Wealth Inequality - Experiment Now Begins in El Salvador
Success in El Salvador would trigger an unprecedented wave of Bitcoin adoption among developing countries.
"In 2001, we adopted the Dollar for the benefit of the banks, today we are adopting Bitcoin for the benefit of the people.“
— Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador
In early June 2021, El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin an official currency. An extraordinary step forward for the Bitcoin revolution that many…