It's January 5, 2025. Bitcoin has just celebrated its 16th birthday, and as I write this, the price of Bitcoin in weak money is $97.3K. If we'd told you that a year ago, you'd have been satisfied, but since then, the price of Bitcoin has reached an ATH of $108K in December 2024. Since the $100K barrier has finally been broken, your expectations have shifted northwards, and you were even hoping that the price of Bitcoin would reach $120K or $130K thanks to the famous Santa Claus rally.

Instead, you were treated to a pullback to $90K following Jerome Powell's speech after the Fed's last FOMC meeting of the year in mid-December 2024.

The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways between $90K and $100K ever since, and you're probably wondering why the Bitcoin price is struggling to break through the $100K barrier again. After all, everyone is telling you that 2025 is going to be an exceptional year. From institutions to bankers, not to mention Donald Trump himself, who will soon be entering the White House for his second term.

Incidentally, I've already explained that the scenarios for the price of Bitcoin in 2025 depend above all on what Donald Trump will do once he's in the White House.

Bitcoin Price Predictions for 2025

Listening to everything the Bitcoin Bulls have been saying for weeks now, Bitcoin should have had no trouble breaking the $100K barrier. Michael J. Saylor himself continues his all-in on Bitcoin with MicroStrategy at the risk of endangering, even temporarily, the Bitcoin revolution.

And yet, we're still at this price of around $97K. In what follows, I'll try to give you an update on the situation.