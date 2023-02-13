Bitcoin is a monetary revolution aimed at separating money from State control.

Bitcoin is independent of government and central bank control. This makes Bitcoin a unit of wealth. Bitcoin gives you incredible guarantees in a world that is more uncertain than ever. Indeed, Bitcoin changes your relationship with money and work for the better.

With Bitcoin, you can once again save the fruits of your labor by opting for long-term time preference.

However, you should have seen that the price of Bitcoin remains largely dependent on the Fed's monetary policy decisions. For example, throughout the last few months, before each Fed FOMC meeting, all investors have been waiting feverishly for Jerome Powell's announcements.

Some tell me that this proves that Bitcoin has failed in its mission. To them, I simply say that it proves that a majority of the participants in this market have not yet understood the why of Bitcoin. If you understand the why of Bitcoin, you will learn not to worry about the ups and downs of the Bitcoin price before and after these Fed FOMC Meetings.

You'll understand that Bitcoin solves the number one problem for all investors:

There is a lot of educational work to be done before we get to that point. That's one of the many hurdles that must be cleared if Bitcoin's mass adoption is to continue and the billion-user mark is to be reached by 2030.

Since the price of Bitcoin is still so dependent on the Fed's monetary policy decisions, you'll have noticed that all investors are asking the same question every time: when will the Fed pivot in its tightening monetary policy that has been in effect for a year soon?

Jerome Powell answered at the first Fed FOMC Meeting of 2023 that it was not going to happen right away. Nevertheless, important elements were given on the path that the Fed should follow in the coming months as I explained here a few days ago:

Some people keep asking me by email when I think the Fed will pivot. The first thing I repeat is that I don't have a crystal ball (like you). So I can only speculate here.

My thoughts on the subject are ultimately simple. Let's go back to the basics. What are the Fed's mandates? The Fed has a dual mandate for its actions:

To maintain price stability by fighting or promoting inflation. Pursue a policy of maximum employment in America.

As far as inflation is concerned, it is clear that the Fed has failed in 2021 and that is why Jerome Powell and the other members of the Fed have been embarking on increasingly steep rate hikes for the past year. After eight consecutive rate hikes, inflation seems to be starting to curve in America. This effect will be accentuated when the next CPI is announced this week by the new calculation method adopted:

While everyone is focused on the inflation numbers in America, few are focusing on the Fed's second mandate: the employment rate in America.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in America was historically low at 3.6%. The pandemic and the decisions taken by the American government have pushed this unemployment rate up to 15% in April 2020. The increase in the unemployment rate in America in just 60 days was as intense as the first 18 months of the Great Depression. This speaks volumes.

The Fed's decisions and the US government's policy and economic recovery then brought the unemployment rate back below 4%. In January 2023, the unemployment rate even reached a 50-year low of 3.4% in America:

The Fed should see this as a great thing since its second mandate is to maximize the employment rate in America. The problem is that the Fed sees this historically high employment rate as conducive to inflation, which is a problem in the Fed's current battle against inflation.

I invite you to read this article from TIME on the subject: “It Could Be Harder to Find a Job and Get a Pay Raise if the Fed Gets Its Way.”

Here is a passage that should catch your attention:

The Fed’s long-standing belief is that a job market with strong hiring and increased wages typically fuels higher inflation. Under this economic model, consumers are more likely to spend freely when they have higher incomes, and companies tend to raise their prices to help cover climbing labor costs. It might seem odd to regard wage increases as a problem, but the Fed’s approach highlights the harsh trade-offs at the heart of the battle against inflation: To keep prices stable, it needs to be harder for workers to find a job and get a pay raise, according to the Fed. The central bank has been aggressively increasing interest rates to slow the economy and bring inflation back to around its 2% target. Last Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March, although at a slower pace, and indicated that further increases were probable. Fed Chair Powell has suggested that hard times are coming, particularly for workers. “I wish there were a completely painless way to restore price stability,” Powell said at a news conference on Dec. 14. “There isn’t.”

The Fed is confident that it will have to address this historically low unemployment rate to bend inflation and reach the 2% multi-year target that Jerome Powell has reiterated on numerous occasions.

Jerome Powell has said before that there will be tough decisions to make. He said he would make them even if it meant hurting thousands of Americans. In a way, this is the price to pay for correcting the Fed's previous poor choices. As always, it is the poorest citizens who will foot the bill.

What you can imagine for the coming months is that the Fed will consider it time to pivot its monetary policy when the unemployment rate is at a higher level in America. The waves of layoffs announced by the tech giants are likely just a prelude to what's in store for the labor market in the months ahead.

Keep an eye on the unemployment rate in America. That will give you more information about when the Fed will be ready to pivot in 2023.

It should also alert you once again to the flaws in the current system where central bankers have to play sorcerer's apprentice by putting thousands of Americans in extreme hardship simply to correct problematic situations they have created. The current system is turning upside down, which is also why I remain convinced that this system will end up collapsing sooner or later.

Those who anticipate this by accumulating Bitcoin will be the most rewarded. As always with Bitcoin, patience will make a difference in the long run.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

