The 10 Incredible Guarantees the Bitcoin Protocol Gives You in a World More Uncertain Than Ever

Officially launched on January 3, 2009, by Satoshi Nakamoto, the Bitcoin system has proven to be remarkably stable since its inception. This is something that should be noted, as we are living in a more uncertain world than we have ever seen in the year 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the current monetary and financial system established in August 1971 by Richard Nixon suffers from seven deadly sins that will lead to its collapse, Bitcoin is intended to be our antidote for a better future world for the many.

At the heart of the Bitcoin system is a protocol that gives you essential guarantees. You can rely on these guarantees to preserve the fruits of your labor because you know that they cannot be violated by a simple arbitrary decision of a few humans. This is the opposite of what happens in the current monetary and financial system, whose original sin is the absolute power of money creation given to central bankers.

Here are the 10 guarantees that Bitcoin gives you and that make all the difference.

1. There will never be more than 21 million BTC in circulation

Bitcoin was launched on January 3, 2009, with a maximum quantity of BTC set at 21 million. This limit has never changed, and will never change. For it to change, more than 51% of the network would have to go in that direction.

This is highly unlikely because no one has an interest in making Bitcoin less scarce than it is. This 21 million BTC limit is an incredible force that can be measured even better since Mars 2020 by seeing that the M2 Money Stock exploded in a few months to over 20,900 billion dollars. More than 35% of the U.S. dollars currently in circulation have been printed in the last eighteen months.