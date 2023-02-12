I don't know you personally, but I suppose that like many people, you have already asked yourself the following question: how can I effectively protect the fruits of my labor?

After all, if we work so hard daily, it is not to let the monetary inflation decided by a few unrepresentative people of the people come and nibble away at our efforts in an ineluctable way over the years.

So you had to look for solutions to protect the fruits of your labor.

You may have started by thinking that saving your fiat currency in a bank account was a good solution. After all, banks keep telling you that they are there to help you. You might fall into the trap of believing that the powerful people in the current system only want to benefit you.

And then you looked at the M2 Money Supply of the US dollar. Here's what you saw: