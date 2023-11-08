If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Bitcoin is a force for good in the fight against climate change.

All Bitcoiners have been saying this for a very long time. Our position is therefore nothing new when it comes to presenting the opportunity that Bitcoin represents in the fight against climate change.

What is new now is that players such as global finance giants are beginning to modify the narrative around Bitcoin to prepare the general public for the arrival of their Bitcoin Spot ETFs.

If these financial products, to be launched by BlackRock and Fidelity in the coming months, are to be a success, the public will have to be there.

In addition to these players, who have an obvious financial interest in seeing Bitcoin presented in a new light to the general public, we can see that even the World Bank is coming to Bitcoin's defense.