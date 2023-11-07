Fidelity Continues To Build a Pro-Bitcoin Narrative, Calling It "Exponential Gold"
Everything must be done to prepare the general public for the arrival of Bitcoin Spot ETFs.
If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.
For weeks now, everyone has been talking about the arrival of Bitcoin ETFs based on the spot market. The giants of global finance are gearing up for a major offensive in the world of Bitcoin.
To best prepare for this arrival, everything is being done to build a whole new narrative for the general public.
Gone are the clichés about Bitcoin being used solely for illegal activities or being a disaster for the climate. You're witnessing a 180-degree turn, as I said earlier:
Among the giants of global finance with a keen interest in Bitcoin are BlackRock and Fidelity.
In early October 2023, I highlighted the 10 key points I retained from a Bullish report on Bitcoin published by Fidelity:
Today, I'm going to take a look back at the view shared over the last few days on Bitcoin by Jurrien Timmer, Head of Macroeconomics at Fidelity Investment.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to