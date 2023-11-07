If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

For weeks now, everyone has been talking about the arrival of Bitcoin ETFs based on the spot market. The giants of global finance are gearing up for a major offensive in the world of Bitcoin.

To best prepare for this arrival, everything is being done to build a whole new narrative for the general public.

Gone are the clichés about Bitcoin being used solely for illegal activities or being a disaster for the climate. You're witnessing a 180-degree turn, as I said earlier:

Among the giants of global finance with a keen interest in Bitcoin are BlackRock and Fidelity.

In early October 2023, I highlighted the 10 key points I retained from a Bullish report on Bitcoin published by Fidelity:

Today, I'm going to take a look back at the view shared over the last few days on Bitcoin by Jurrien Timmer, Head of Macroeconomics at Fidelity Investment.