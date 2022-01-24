“History repeats itself.”

This fundamental truth of life is not mine, but that of Thucydides, an Athenian philosopher, and politician who was born in 460 BC and died in 397 BC. If you've been around the Bitcoin world long enough, you'll see that this applies perfectly to the behavior of Bitcoin's opponents.

Their attacks on Bitcoin go round and round, and every outdated cliché comes back to the forefront in a cyclical fashion. For several months, you will hear from the powerful in the current system that Bitcoin is dangerous and used only for illegal activities.

Then economists will come along and denounce Bitcoin as a Ponzi scheme. Finally, when Bitcoin's opponents feel that the general public is tiring of these false attacks, they will switch to another cliché:

“Bitcoin is an environmental disaster.”

We are currently in the middle of this cycle where Bitcoin is being attacked for its allegedly disastrous consequences on the environment. I say alleged here because the people who are attacking Bitcoin in this way do not understand that Bitcoin's energy consumption is a good thing. The Proof-of-Work, the consensus algorithm at the heart of the Bitcoin system, is what makes Bitcoin unique and superior. It absolutely must be preserved and will be.

If you take a step back to form your own opinion, you will probably come to the same conclusion as all Bitcoiners: Bitcoin will be a major force for good in the fight against climate change. I'll give you the 5 big reasons why I believe this.