Will Bitcoin die in two halvings? The question, as provocative as it may be, is not limited to die-hard skeptics or malicious competitors. It stems from a cold, mechanical analysis of the very heart of the Bitcoin reactor: its security model. Today, the inviolability of its blockchain, the irreversibility of each transaction, rests on an army of machines deploying phenomenal computing power, the hashrate. This digital wall, erected by miners, seems so formidable that it appears impenetrable. Yet, on the horizon of 2032, when the rewards that fuel this army will be drastically reduced, could the Bitcoin fortress reveal a fatal crack?

The debate is not about a software vulnerability or a cryptographic flaw, but about a subtle economic balance. If this balance breaks, the largest digital store of value ever created could be brought to its knees. Let’s dive into the heart of game theory, economics, and geopolitics to understand the true nature of the threat and the power of the response being prepared.

The 51% Attack: The Specter of Digital Tyranny

To grasp what’s at stake, one must understand the nature of the danger. The ultimate threat to Bitcoin is the “51% attack.” This is a theoretical scenario where an entity or a coordinated group manages to control more than half of the network’s total computing power. Such an actor would become the master of time, capable of rewriting the recent history of the blockchain.