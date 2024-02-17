If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Everyone's talking about the price of Bitcoin right now. I did so myself recently by giving you an update on the price of Bitcoin and what could await the price of Bitcoin in the days to come:

Some people may even be arriving in the Bitcoin world right now without even suspecting that the Bitcoin price is the least interesting thing about Bitcoin. But it's worth talking about because it acts as a catalyst to attract more people to Bitcoin.

These people come to Bitcoin out of greed, but it's then up to those who have understood the why of Bitcoin to try to open their eyes to the why of Bitcoin.

Quite a program, you might say!

Sure, it's a tall order, but it's an absolute necessity if we're to save the Bitcoin revolution, which is slowly but surely being robbed by the giants of global finance:

While the giants of global finance are now promoting Bitcoin via commercial clips, bankers, regulators and even the majority of politicians remain firmly opposed to Bitcoin.

As Hillary Clinton has said in the past:

“Bitcoin has the potential of undermining the role of the dollar as a reserve currency.”

Therefore, everything must be done to prevent this from happening. Those not driven by greed might say that the gradual takeover of mountains of Bitcoin by financial giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity is aimed at gradually marginalizing the Bitcoin revolution.

Their aim? To reduce Bitcoin to the role of Gold 2.0 to limit its full potential!

Among the most frequently recurring attacks on Bitcoin, you have the classic “Bitcoin is a disaster for the environment”, or “Bitcoin is only used for illegal activities”.

An attack that comes up less frequently is linked to Bitcoin's potential vulnerability to an attack by taking control of 51% of the network's computing power. If this attack is used less frequently by Bitcoin detractors, it is above all because it requires a minimum understanding of how the Bitcoin system works.

This requires an effort that 95% of Bitcoin detractors have never made.

For those who want to be part of the 5% (at best) who understand why Bitcoin works, I invite you to read the article I wrote on potential attacks by taking control of 51% of the Bitcoin network's computing power:

The costs of such an attack on the Bitcoin network would be very high.

CoinMetrics has just put a more precise figure on the costs such an attack would represent. The conclusion of the CoinMetrics report is clear: a 51% attack on the Bitcoin network is economically unfeasible.

To reach this conclusion, CoinMetrics simulated several scenarios.

Among the various scenarios considered, there is one in which a malicious actor would take control of 51% of the ASICs currently connected to the Bitcoin network. In another scenario, the malicious actor chooses to build his machines.

The malicious actor would rely on S9s in reverse-engineering mode, which would represent a cost of almost $20B. The S21 would potentially cost 1/4 of this amount, but it is also the most advanced machine, making it more susceptible to supply chain problems.

Taking into account all attack scenarios and including OpEx (electricity), it has never been more expensive to attack Bitcoin, from the “naive” scenario of $5 billion to $22 billion.

Given the monumental cost that such an attack represents today, CoinMetrics looked at the scenario where the malicious actor would be a nation-state. A nation-state would choose to use all its resources to destroy the Bitcoin network.

This would also be economically stupid, as the network would survive in the end anyway, and the nation-state would have spent considerable resources for nothing.

The final hypothesis is that malicious actors would mobilize resources to monopolize the funds present on the Bitcoin network.

In the most optimistic scenario for attackers, they would manage to walk away with $1 billion... But they would have to spend $40 billion to carry out the attack, so they wouldn't be able to profit from it, far from it.

For malicious actors wishing to destroy the Bitcoin network via a 51% compute power takeover attack, it seems that the point of no return has long since been passed.

As the computing power of the Bitcoin network increases, it becomes impossible to carry out such an operation, as it would defy all economic logic and would amount to self-destruction for the malicious actor. This even includes nation-states, as CoinMetrics points out.

The risk for the Bitcoin network now lies elsewhere, as I've already told you, and more in the marginalization of the deeper meaning of the Bitcoin revolution by financial giants.

As always, I urge you to check everything out for yourself. From now on, you can download the CoinMetrics research report and read it for yourself:

Quantifying the Cost Attack Bitcoin

Please feel free to share your analysis in the comments.

